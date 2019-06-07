MIDDLETOWN — Greenwich junior Quinn Collins won the Division II 800-meter run and two more local girls qualified for finals on Friday, the first day of the State Track and Field Championships at Faller Field.
Collins was 13th overall in the 800, but was the first D-II (small-school) runner to finish, with a time of 2 minutes, 14.84 seconds.
Greenwich’s Lucia D’Acchille placed sixth in the D-II 100-meter hurdles qualifying race with a time of 15.33 seconds. The final is at approximately 11:40 a.m. Saturday.
Hudson Falls’ Ashleigh Lacy finished seventh in the D-II 200 qualifying race, in 25.72. The final is at approximately noon Saturday.
Hudson Falls’ D-II girls 400 relay team of Hayleigh Girard, Lacy, Emily Sherman and Kayleigh Lacy finished sixth in 50.50.
Through three of the five events, Queensbury’s Hailey Ballard is fifth in the girls Division I pentathlon with 1,896 points. Whitehall’s Zoe Eggleston is fifth in D-II with 1,641. The last two events, the long jump and 800, will be held Saturday.
Glens Falls’ Thomas Cahill was the only other local individual with a top-10 placement. He placed ninth in the D-I boys shot put with a throw of 48 feet, 8 1/4 inches.
Hudson Falls’ Jaylen Pritchett finished 14th in the D-II boys 200 (22.68). Hudson Falls’ boys 1,600 relay team of Xayn Studler-Morris, Ayden Saville, Connor Horrigan and Pritchett finished 15th with a season-best time of 3:29.89.
Queensbury’s Ryan LaPann was 16th in the D-I boys 110 hurdles (14.97). Queensbury’s Andraya Warner-Davis placed 17th in the D-I girls triple jump with a distance of 35-11 1/2. Greenwich eighth-grader Teagan Wright was 14th in the D-II girls 3,000, in 10:45.12.
