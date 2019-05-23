STILLWATER — The Greenwich girls track and field team — led by double-winners Quinn Collins, Brynne Wright and Lucia D’Acchille in individual events — ran away to the team title Thursday at the Group 4 sectional meet at Stillwater High School.
The Witches, who also won the 1,600- and 3,200- relays — racking up 176 team points to outdistance Stillwater, which had 138. Lake George was fifth.
On the boys side, Lake George finished fourth and Greenwich was sixth, while Stillwater edged out Fonda for the title, 116-111.
The Greenwich girls showed their impressive depth in the distance events and hurdles. Collins won the 400 in 59.69 seconds and the 800 in 2:21.30, and teamed up with Catherine Abate, D’Acchille and Emily Skiff to win the 1,600 relay (4:11.61). Wright captured the 3,000 (10:40.31) and the 2,000 steeplechase (7:09.69), and anchored the Witches’ winning 3,200 relay (10:10.37) with Emma Cronin, Annabel Gregg and Skiff.
D’Acchille won both hurdles events, the 100 in 15.89 and the 400 in 1:07.48, and she was runner-up in the triple jump (34 feet, 3 inches). Also winning for Greenwich was Alyssa Spiezio in the high jump (4-10).
Other second-place finishers for the Witches were Nina Sgambelluri in the 1,500 — in a 2-3-4 finish for Greenwich — along with Ramona Jordan in the high jump, Kiersten Alling in the shot put and seventh-grader Adrianna Rojas in the pentathlon.
Lake George’s Maya Bruno was runner-up in the 100, while Jazzy Burke was third in the 400 hurdles, as were Elizabeth Radyn in the 2,000 steeplechase, and the Warriors’ 400 relay.
Connor Smith was a double-winner for the Greenwich boys, winning the 100 in 11.57 and the 200 in 23.40. Peyton Howard was second in the 1,600, as was Trevor Murray in the long jump.
Chris Becker of Lake George won the shot put with a throw of 40-4. Lake George’s 1,600 relay of Isaiah Burnett, Ryan Quirk, Colby Seguljic and Alex Leonelli finished first in 3:35.22. The Warriors’ 400 relay of Burnett, Logan Duers, Leonelli and Jack Varney took second.
Granville’s Dave Regimbald was runner-up in both the shot put and the discus, and he took third in the triple jump. Corinth’s Brayden Thompson was third in the long jump.
