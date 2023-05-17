STILLWATER — The Greenwich boys finished third at the Wasaren League Championships, held Tuesday at Stillwater High School.

The Witches finished with 79 team points to finish behind winner Tamarac-Hoosick Falls (154.5) and Mechanicville (127.4). The Greenwich girls team placed sixth with 55 points. Stillwater won the girls team title with 116.

For the Greenwich boys, Joseph Radovich captured the 400 in 52.57 seconds, Miguel Gonzalez leaped 40-2 1/2 to win the triple jump, and Ryan Alling won the discus with a throw of 138-6. Alling was also third in the shot put at 45-2. Christi Vandoren cleared 10-6 to take second in the boys pole vault, and Jayden White was fourth in the 100 and 200.

The Witches’ boys 1,600 relay team of Gonzalez, Joshua Poovey, Vandoren and Radovich placed second behind T-HF in 3:48.05. The boys 400 relay took third.

For the Greenwich girls, Dorothy Van Pelt won the 100 hurdles in 17.63 seconds, Keegan Collins won the discus with a throw of 127-10 and Kiersten Alling was first in the shot put with a toss of 35-11 1/2. Collins was also runner-up in the shot put at 34-5.

Cambridge senior Evan Day finished second in the boys shot put with a throw of 45-4 1/2, and freshman Tully Mahar was runner-up in the boys 1,600 in 4:44.10.