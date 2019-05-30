CLIFTON PARK — Glens Falls senior Thomas Cahill captured the Division II boys shot put and discus Thursday at the Section II track and field state qualifier meet at Shenendehowa High School.
Other local athletes winning events in D-II (small schools) were Hudson Falls sophomore Jack Hogan in the boys high jump, and Greenwich juniors Quinn Collins and Brynne Wright in the girls 800- and 3,000-meter runs, respectively.
The state qualifier meet continues Friday, beginning at 4 p.m.
Cahill threw the shot 51 feet, 11 1/2 inches to take first in that event, then won the discus by uncorking a throw of 151-4.
Hogan cleared 6-4 to capture the boys high jump.
Collins won the 800 with a time of 2:17.32, while Cambridge’s Anna Headwell placed third in 2:24.73.
Wright finished first in the 3,000 in 10:32.63, with eighth-grader Teagan Wright placing third in 11:03.24.
Queensbury junior Hailey Ballard has fared well in the Division I girls pentathlon — she finished first in the 100 hurdles (16.27 seconds), tied for first in the high jump (4-11 3/4) and was third in the shot put (30-8 1/4). The final two events of the pentathlon are Friday.
In the D-II girls pentathlon, Whitehall sophomore Zoe Eggleston took first in the high jump (4-11 3/4) and was near the top in the 100 hurdles and shot put.
Other local place-finishers included Queensbury’s Nick Logan, fifth in the D-I boys 800; Glens Falls’ Drew Floyd, sixth in the D-II boys pole vault, and Aalijah Sampson, sixth in the boys long jump; and Hudson Falls’ Alex Varney, sixth in the D-II boys triple jump, and Ben Reid, sixth in the boys shot put. Saratoga Springs had a trio of D-I runners-up: Kirk Francis (boys long jump), Braden Flanders (boys pole vault) and McKinley Wheeler (girls 3,000).
