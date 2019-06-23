Queensbury's Nick Logan made the first team in three individual events on the Foothills Council track and field all-stars team.
Logan was honored in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters. Hudson Falls' Jaylen Pritchett made the first team in four events, two of them individual and two relays: the 100, 200, 400 relay and 1600 relay.
Other local boys earning first-team honors were South Glens Falls' Cowen Leininger (steeplechase) and Gabe Rittereiser (pole vault), Queensbury's Ryan Lapann (110 hurdles), Drew Crawford (pentathlon) and 3200 relay team of Lance Hays, Luke Barrett, Drew Fedele and Lucas Jenkin, Hudson Falls' Jack Hogan (high jump), 400 relay team of Carter Lewis, Pritchett, Connor Horrigan and Caleb Condon, 1,600 relay of Xayn Studler-Morris, Ayden Saville, Horrigan and Pritchett and Glens Falls' Thomas Cahill (shot put).
For the girls, Queensbury's Andraya Warner-Davis made the first team in the long jump and triple jump, while teammate Morgan Willis made it in the shot put and discus.
Other local girls earning first-team honors were Hudson Falls' Ashleigh Lacy (100), the Tigers' 400 relay team of Hayleigh Girard, Ashleigh Lacy, Emily Sherman and Kayleigh Lacy, Schuylerville's Sunni LaBounty (2,000 steeplechase) and Queensbury's Chloe Liles (high jump).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.