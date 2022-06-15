Foothills Council names track and field all-stars

Several Queensbury athletes highlight the Foothills Council track and field all-star team, including senior Michael Kilgallon, who finished third in Division I at last weekend's state meet in the boys 110-meter hurdles.

Other Queensbury boys named to the Foothills Council first team were sophomore Bergen Caprood in the 100-meter dash and seniors Ethan Langford in the 200, Tyler Harrington in the 800 and Patrick Russell in the 3,000 steeplechase. The Spartans' 400, 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams were also named to the first team.

On the girls' side, Queensbury junior Maddie Powers was named to the first team in the 800, 1,500 and 3,000, along with seniors Alyssa Jones in the shot put and Payton Mehalick in the discus, and junior Danielle Hand in the 100.

Other local first-teamers were Schuylerville senior Daryl Headen in the boys 400, and junior Jacob Revell (pole vault) and senior Jordan Stevens (pentathlon) of South Glens Falls on the boys' side; and for the girls, sophomores Nikki Stark (100 hurdles, 400 hurdles) and Ryan Stark (pole vault) and eighth-grader Meaghan Lynch (long jump) of Schuylerville were first-team selections, along with South High senior Petra Shortte (pentathlon) and the Bulldogs' 3,200 relay.

Named to the second-team for the boys were: Kilgallon (200 and long jump), Caprood (200), Jack Hicks (3,200), Samuel Demers (400 hurdles), Dylan Ball (shot put) and Kyle Ball (discus) of Queensbury, and Headen in the high jump.

Second-team girls from the area were: South High's Abby Seaman in the long, triple and high jumps, and teammates Isabella Sefcik (100, 200), Lily McNulty (3,000) and Payton Porter (100 hurdles, 400 hurdles); Queensbury's Hand (400), Mehalick (shot put), Julia Afsar-Keshmiri (800), Miranda Habshi (2,000 steeplechase) and Lilly Slattery (pole vault); Hudson Falls' Lola Leonard (discus); and Schuylerville's Keira Rogan (1,500).

Local boys honorable mention were: Queensbury's Langford (100), Shiv Patal (110 hurdles), Dylan Ball (discus) and Chris Novick (pentathlon); Glens Falls' Jack Bordeau (400), Jack Putnam (3,200), Cameron Pratt (triple jump), and the Indians' 3,200 relay team; and Hudson Falls' Evan Kwasniewski (shot put).

Area girls receiving honorable mention were: South High's McNulty (1,500), Marissa Colvin (3,000) and Trudie Herlihy (triple jump); Queensbury's Grace Russell (400 hurdles) and the Spartans' 400 relay; Glens Falls' Lexie Hammond (shot put) and Helena Trackey (pentathlon); and Schuylerville's Ryan Stark (long jump).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0