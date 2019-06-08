MIDDLETOWN — Greenwich's Lucia D'Acchille was the top area finisher Saturday at the State Track and Field Championships at Faller Field. She placed third in the Division 2 girls 100-meter hurdles, with a time of 15.30 seconds.
Hudson Falls' Jack Hogan placed fourth among Division 2 athletes in the boys high jump with a height of 6 feet, 5 inches. Whitehall's Zoe Eggleston also had a fourth place among Division 2 athletes in the girls pentathlon with 2,699 points.
Queensbury's Hailey Ballard was fifth among Division 1 athletes in the girls pentathlon with 2,987 points. She placed seventh overall.
Greenwich's girls 3200 relay team of Quinn Collins, Nina Sgambelluri, Emily Skiff and Brooke Wright earned a fifth place among Division 2 teams with a time of 9:34.83.
Hudson Falls' Ashleigh Lacy was seventh among Division 2 participants in the girls 200, finishing in 25.77, while Greenwich's Brynne Wright was eighth among Division 2 finishers in the girls 2,000 steeplechase, with a time of 7:16.42.
