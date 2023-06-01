CLIFTON PARK — Queensbury's Kyle Ball, Colby Hanna of Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne and Schuylerville's Nikki Stark were the area winners Thursday on the first day of the Section II state track and field qualifier meet.

Ball captured the Division I (large school) boys discus with a throw of 156 feet, 1 inch, and Hanna won the Division II (small school) boys long jump with a leap of 21-8 3/4. Stark took first in the D-II girls 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1 minute, 5.31 seconds in the meet.

Several track events and all of the boys field events were held Thursday.

The state qualifier meet continues Friday at 4 p.m. at Shenendehowa High School, with the rest of the track events and relays, as well as the girls field events.

Winners and select additional athletes who met the qualifying standard in an event advance to the State Track and Field Championships, set for next weekend at Middletown High School.

Warrensburg's Dante Corriveau finished second in the D-II boys 400 with a time of 51.05 seconds. He was followed by Greenwich's Joseph Radovich and Burghers teammate Justin Rushia in third and fourth, respectively.

Corriveau also placed fourth in the 800 and 3,200.

Glens Falls' Liam Burgess was runner-up in the D-II boys 3,200 in 10:12.88. Greenwich's Ryan Alling finished third in the D-II boys shot put (47-6) and discus (143-2).

In D-I boys, Ball placed third in the shot with a throw of 47-7 1/2. Queensbury's Samuel Demers was fourth in the 400 hurdles, and South Glens Falls' Xavier Johnson cleared 12 feet to take fifth in the pole vault.

In D-II girls, Schuylerville's Keira Rogan (11:06.43) and Adeline Ballou (11:41.50) finished second and third, respectively, in the 3,000. Glens Falls' Kloe Russo was fourth in the 400.