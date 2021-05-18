ROUNDUP: Spartans sweep track meet

Queensbury was the top team in a Foothills track and field meet against Hudson Falls.
BOYS
Queensbury 116, Hudson Falls 23
100 — 1, Caprood (Q), 11.7. 2, Lewis (HuF), 11.9. 3, Rowley (Q), 12.0.
200 — 1, Hayes (Q), 23.5. 2, Caprood (Q), 24.6. 3, Lewis (HuF), 24.7.
400 — 1, Harrington (Q), 53.6. 2, Rowley (Q), 54.9. 3, Nelson (HuF), 59.8.
800 — 1, Weikeirak (Q), 2:18.4. 2, Hicks (Q), 2:30.7. 3, B. Jenkin (Q), 2:31.9.
1,600 — 1, Hicks (Q), 4:43.9. 2, Weikeirak (Q), 4:46.4. 3, Jenkin (Q), 5:09.8.
3,200 — 1, Russell (Q), 11:20.9. 2, Jenkin (Q), 11:20.9. 3, Sanabria (Q), 11:34.9.
110 hurdles — 1, Killgallon (Q), 16.2. 2, Patal (Q), 19.5. 3, Nawotniak (Q), 20.1.
400 hurdles — 1, Patal (Q), 1:07.4. 2, Nawotniak (Q), 1:17.0.
400 relay — 1, Jones, Caprood, Rowley, Langford (Q), 46.7. 2, Lewis, Palmer, Kwaniewski, Hogan (HuF), 46.7.
1,600 relay — 1, Hicks, Harrington, Weikeirak, Engel (Q), 3:52.6. 2, Scott, Nelson, Harrington, Strong (HuF), 4:57.5.
3,200 relay — 1, Russell, Sanabria, Harrington, B. Jenkin (Q), 10:00.8.
High jump — 1, Hogan (HuF), 6-07. 2, Killgallon (Q), 5-03. 3, Palmer (HuF), 5-00.
Pole vault — 1, Jones (Q), 9-00. 2, Nawotniak (Q), 7-06.
Long jump — 1, Caprood (Q), 19-08. 2, Jones (Q), 19-02.50. 3, Killgallon (Q), 18-07.75.
Triple jump — 1, Hogan (HuF), 38-10. 2, Strong (HuF), 33-04.75. 3, Nawotniak (Q), 31-09.
Shop put — 1, D. Ball (Q), 40-05.50. 2, Kwasniewski (HuF), 39-09.50. 3, Owens (HuF), 35-02.00.
Discus — 1, D. Ball (Q), 108-01. 2, K. Ball (Q), 103-08.50. 3, Murphy (Q), 100-04.50.
GIRLS
Queensbury 110.3, Hudson Falls 29.6
100 — 1, Hand (Q), 13.4. 2, Girard (HuF), 14.0. 3, Webb (Q), 14.1.
200 — 1, Hand (Q), 27.5. 2, Webb (Q), 29.3. 3, Ross (Q), 29.8.
400 — 1, Calby (Q), 1:06.8. 2, Russell (Q), 1:11.0. 3, Potvin (HuF), 1:12.2.
800 — 1, Powers (Q), 2:30.6. 2, Benware (Q), 2:32.5. 3, Trackey (Q), 3:07.7.
1,500 — 1, Powers (Q), 5:21.8. 2, Hutchinson (HuF), 6:21.7. 3, Lucynski (Q), 6:33.3.
3,000 — 1, Afsar-Keshmiri (Q), 11:39.1. 2, Habshi (Q), 11:48.0. 3, Hutchinson (HuF), 15:02.3.
100 hurdles — 1, Girard (HuF), 18.6. 2, Caprood (Q), 18.9. 3, Corlew (Q), 19.1.
400 hurdles — 1, Corlew (Q), 1:21.4. 2, Peters (HuF), 1:24.1. 3, Adams (Q), 1:27.1.
400 relay — 1, Hand, Ross, Webb, Slattery (Q), 54.2. 2, Nassivera, Girard, Lapointe, Blanchard (HuF), 1:01.0.
1,600 relay — 1, Calby, Stewart, Webb, Russell (Q), 4:48.8. 2, Lapointe, Potvin, Daley, Peters (HuF), 5:34.8.
3,200 relay — 1, Beyerbach, Benware, Habshi, Afsar-Keshmiri (Q), 11:06.0.
High jump — 1, Hand (Q), 4-04. 2, Tuomela (Q), 4-04. 3, Fuller, Potvin, Girard (Queensbury/Hudson Falls), 4-02.
Pole vault — 1, Slattery (Q), 7-00. 2, Blanchard (Q), 6-00.
Long jump — 1, Slattery (Q), 14-04. 2, Russell (Q), 13-03. 3, Ross (Q), 12-02.50.
Triple jump — 1, Slattery (Q), 30-02. 2, Potvin (HuF), 28-02. 3, Fuller (Q), 26-07.
Shop put — 1, Jones (Q), 31-02.50. 2, Bryant (HuF), 28-11.50. 3, Mahar (HuF), 24-04.
Discus — 1, Reppenhagen (Q), 75-03. 2, Bryant (HuF), 70-08. 3, Pepe (Q), 66-11.
