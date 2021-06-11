Lake George girls excel at Group 5 meet

SCHAGHTICOKE — The Lake George girls track and field team posted five first-place finishes as the Group 5 sectional meet wrapped up Thursday at Hoosic Valley High School.

Jazzy Burke captured the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1 minute, 7.24 seconds, and ran on two of the Warriors' winning relays. She anchored the 400 relay with Ella Fox, Maya Bruno and Katie O'Donnell to win in 53.79. The team of Burke, Fox, O'Donnell and Cayla Stone won the 1,600 relay in 4:23.65.

Also winning for Lake George where Madeline Burke in the pole vault (7 feet) and Stone in the triple jump (32-10 3/4).

Cambridge's Addison Gates was first in the long jump (14-7 3/4), and Whitehall's Zoe Eggleston won the pentathlon.

Taking second were Lake George's O'Donnell in the 100 hurdles, and Whitehall's Samantha Howland in the high jump and Riley West in the long jump.

On the boys side, Whitehall's David Austin won the pentathlon and Lake George's Jack Varney won the 400 hurdles (1:02.60). Saratoga Catholic's Hayden Day was second in the triple jump.

