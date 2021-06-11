Hogan excels at Group 2 sectional track meet; Queensbury boys fourth

ROTTERDAM — Hudson Falls senior Jack Hogan cleared 6 feet, 8 inches to capture the high jump, and added three second-place finishes in the Group 2 sectional track and field meet, which wrapped up Thursday at Mohonasen High School.

The Queensbury boys finished fourth and Hudson Falls placed seventh in the team standings.

The Spartans got first-place efforts from Michael Kilgallon, Lance Hayes and two relay teams. Kilgallon won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.01 seconds, and Hayes won the 400-meter dash in 51.02.

Queensbury's 1,600 relay of Sam Rowley, Tyler Harrington, Lucas Jenkin and Noah Engel won in 3:33.22. Jenkin joined Connor Wiekierak, John Hicks and Tyler Harrington to win the 3,200 relay in 8:23.42.

Hogan was runner-up in the long jump and triple jump, and ran on Hudson Falls' second-place 400 relay. The team of Carter Lewis, Hogan, Isaac Kwasniewski and Caden Palmer finished in 45.82. Evan Kwasniewski was second in the discus (120-10) for the Tigers.

The Section II track and field meets were spread out over multiple days this week to minimize the number of athletes, coaches and staff congregating at the school venues. There is no overall Section II championships/state qualifier meet because there is no state meet this year.

