Greenwich's Steve Patrick named Coach of Year

Greenwich High School's Steve Patrick recently was named the 2018-19 National Federation of High School Coaches Association Northeast Section Girls Outdoor Track and Field Coach of the Year. Patrick was nominated by the New York Public High School Athletic Association. The Northeast Section includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The award was based upon performance in 2018-19, lifetime community involvement, school involvement and coaching philosophy.

Patrick, a 1973 Greenwich graduate and retired math teacher at Greenwich, began coaching outdoor track and field at Greenwich in 1988. During his time, his girls outdoor track and field teams have won 15 league titles and 16 sectional championships.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0