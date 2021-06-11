Greenwich boys, girls place second in Group 4 meet

GLOVERSVILLE — The Greenwich boys and girls track and field teams both earned second-place finishes as the Group 4 sectional meet finished Thursday at Gloversville High School.

Nina Sgambelluri led the Greenwich girls with victories in the 800- and 1,500-meter runs, finishing with times of 2:31.26 and 4:54.55, respectively. She also took second in the 3,000.

Other runners-up for the Witches were Isabelle Solan (400 hurdles), Danielle Boyea (pole vault), Roxy Vanderhoff (pentathlon), Kiersten Alling (shot put) and eighth-grader Keegan Collins (discus).

Corinth girls Morgan Thompson (400) and Taylor Watkins (100 hurdles) also placed second.

On the boys side, Greenwich's Connor Smith won the 200 in 23.31 seconds, and anchored the Witches' first-place 400 relay. The team of Charlie Gartner, Trevor Murray, Max Maguire and Smith finished in 45.11. Bruce Gregg added a win in the 400 hurdles in 1:00.10 for Greenwich. Taking second for the Witches boys were Smith in the 100 and Gregg in the high jump.

