Tuesday's sectional schedule

Tuesday’s sectional playoff schedule:

SOFTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Opening Round

Albany at Shaker, 4:30 p.m.

Niskayuna at Saratoga, 4:30 p.m.

Class B Opening Round

Catholic Central at Hudson, 4:30 p.m.

Coxsackie-Athens at Cohoes, 4:30 p.m.

Mechanicville at Fonda, 4:30 p.m.

Albany Academy at Tamarac, 4:30 p.m.

Voorheesville at Schalmont, 4:30 p.m.

Schuylerville at Greenville, 4:30 p.m.

Class C Play-ins

Cambridge vs. Berlin-New Lebanon at New Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.

Corinth at Granville, 4:30 p.m.

Duanesburg at Hoosic Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Waterford at Galway, 4:30 p.m.

Canajoharie at Schoharie, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Edward-Hartford at Mayfield, 5 p.m.

Class C Opening Round

Rensselaer at Hoosick Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Maple Hill at Stillwater, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

Saratoga at Bethlehem, 4 p.m.

Shaker at Shenendehowa, 4 p.m.

Class A Semifinals

Averill Park at Queensbury, 4 p.m.

Scotia at Burnt Hills, 4 p.m.

Class B Semifinals

Greenville at Ichabod Crane, 4 p.m.

Glens Falls at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Class C-D Semifinals

Mekeel Christian at Maple Hill, 4 p.m.

Lake George at Hadley-Luzerne, 4 p.m.

