Tuesday's sectional schedule

Tuesday’s sectional playoff schedule:
SOFTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Opening Round
Albany at Shaker, 4:30 p.m.
Niskayuna at Saratoga, 4:30 p.m.
Class B Opening Round
Catholic Central at Hudson, 4:30 p.m.
Coxsackie-Athens at Cohoes, 4:30 p.m.
Mechanicville at Fonda, 4:30 p.m.
Albany Academy at Tamarac, 4:30 p.m.
Voorheesville at Schalmont, 4:30 p.m.
Schuylerville at Greenville, 4:30 p.m.
Class C Play-ins
Cambridge vs. Berlin-New Lebanon at New Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.
Corinth at Granville, 4:30 p.m.
Duanesburg at Hoosic Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Waterford at Galway, 4:30 p.m.
Canajoharie at Schoharie, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Edward-Hartford at Mayfield, 5 p.m.
Class C Opening Round
Rensselaer at Hoosick Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Maple Hill at Stillwater, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
Saratoga at Bethlehem, 4 p.m.
Shaker at Shenendehowa, 4 p.m.
Class A Semifinals
Averill Park at Queensbury, 4 p.m.
Scotia at Burnt Hills, 4 p.m.
Class B Semifinals
Greenville at Ichabod Crane, 4 p.m.
Glens Falls at La Salle, 4 p.m.
Class C-D Semifinals
Mekeel Christian at Maple Hill, 4 p.m.
Lake George at Hadley-Luzerne, 4 p.m.