Skyler Allen, Owen Young and Will Lamy of Queensbury were named to the 2022 Foothills Council boys tennis all-star team.

Queensbury finished 12-0 and won the league, as well as the sectional Class A title.

Cooper Brennan and Ethan Vasek of South Glens Falls were named to the all-star team, as were Heath Borgos and Peyton Catarelli of Glens Falls. Stephen Potvin of Hudson Falls also earned all-star honors.

Foothills boys tennis all-stars Foothills Council All-Stars Scotia: Shane McKone, Remy Maynard Queensbury: Skyler Allen, Owen Young, Will Lamy. South Glens Falls: Cooper Brennan, Ethan Vasek. Glens Falls: Heath Borgos, Peyton Catarelli. Gloversville: Simon Bruce. Hudson Falls: Stephen Potvin. Honorable Mention Queensbury: Liam Jones, Dylan Stehle. Schuylerville: Grace Early.

