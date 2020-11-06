Spartans win girls tennis tourney

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury finished the season unbeaten after defeating Scotia 6-1 on Friday in the finals of the Foothills Council Girls Tennis Tournament.
The Spartans (11-0) had already won the regular-season league title. They beat Scotia for the third time this season.
Meghan Chase, Lexi Murray, Olivia Pryzbysz and Annabelle Trowbridge won singles matches for QHS. Brigid Duffy and Julia Demboski won the No. 1 doubles match, with Molly Gannon and Bayley Duffy winning at No. 2.
