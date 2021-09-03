Spartans roll to victory

QUEENSBURY 7, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 0
(at Queensbury)
Singles
No. 1 — Lexy Murray (Q) def. Emma Martens, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 — Natalie Dejohn (Q) def. Brighdin Omahoney, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3 — Nicole Greenstein (Q) def. Olivia Osakowicz, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 4 — Annabelle Trowbridge (Q) def. Taylor Waldron, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 5 — Jocelyn Pepe (Q) def. Natalie Keagan, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Lindsay Pepe/Tessa Murray (Q) def. Peyton Didio/Bridget Hubert, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 — Caroline Garrelts/Nicole Hogan (Q) def. Victoria Young/Tessa Hogan, 6-0, 6-2.
Records: Queensbury: 2-0, 2-1.
