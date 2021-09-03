 Skip to main content
Spartans roll to victory
Spartans roll to victory

QUEENSBURY 7, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 0

(at Queensbury)

Singles

No. 1 — Lexy Murray (Q) def. Emma Martens, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2 — Natalie Dejohn (Q) def. Brighdin Omahoney, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 3 — Nicole Greenstein (Q) def. Olivia Osakowicz, 6-2, 6-1.

No. 4 — Annabelle Trowbridge (Q) def. Taylor Waldron, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 5 — Jocelyn Pepe (Q) def. Natalie Keagan, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Lindsay Pepe/Tessa Murray (Q) def. Peyton Didio/Bridget Hubert, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 2 — Caroline Garrelts/Nicole Hogan (Q) def. Victoria Young/Tessa Hogan, 6-0, 6-2.

Records: Queensbury: 2-0, 2-1.

