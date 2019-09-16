{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 7, AMSTERDAM 0

(at Queensbury)

Singles

No. 1 — Meghan Chase (Q) def. Natalie Flint, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

No. 2 — Lexi Murray (Q) def. Helen Flint, 6-0, 6-2.

No. 3 — Olivia Pryzbysz (Q) def. Emily Yandik, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 4 — Annabelle Troubridge (Q) def. Emily Brittain, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 5 — Julia Demboski (Q) def. Abby Peninger, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Natalie Dejohn/Molly Gannon (Q) def. Emma Pierce/Niza Mendivil, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 2 — Evanna Cerrone/Lilly Buck (Q) def. Astrid Dimas/Lauren Movery, 6-0, 6-0.

Records: Queensbury: 6-0, 7-2.

