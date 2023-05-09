WARRENSBURG — Cole Schilling of Argyle and the Whitehall doubles team of Cash Burgey and Tristan Foote captured the singles and doubles titles, respectively, of the Adirondack League boys tennis tournament Monday at Camp Echo Lake.

Schilling defeated Eli Morin of Johnsburg-Minerva 6-1, 6-0 to win the singles title. Schilling had beaten North Warren's Jaden Maxwell 10-2 in the semifinals, while Morin defeated Argyle's Jake Durkee, 10-7.

In the doubles championship, Burgey and Foote defeated Warrensburg's team of AJ Moore and Jack Putney, 6-2, 6-1. In the semifinals, Burghey and Foote had beaten Caeden Wilson and Jack Waterhouse of Hadley-Luzerne 10-8, while Moore and Putney topped Whitehall's Troy Austin and Allen Beaulieu, 10-4.