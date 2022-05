QUEENSBURY — Cole Schilling of Argyle won the Adirondack League boys tennis singles title on Monday, defeating Connor Moulton of Hadley-Luzerne, 6-2, 6-1.

Schilling won his second straight Adirondack singles crown.

The Hadley-Luzerne team of Caeden Wilson and Sean Frasier won the doubles final, defeating Aiden Macleod and Troy Austin of Whitehall 6-4, 7-5 (7-5).