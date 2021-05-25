Schilling, Buttino/Jennings win Adirondack League tennis tournament

WARRENSBURG — Argyle's Cole Schilling and the North Warren doubles team of Dante Buttino and Jack Jennings captured titles in the Adirondack League boys tennis tournament, held Tuesday at Echo Lake.

Schilling defeated Connor Moulton of Hadley-Luzerne, 6-2, 6-1 for the singles title. Schilling had defeated H-L's Isaiah Smead and Moulton eliminated Warrensburg's A.J. Moore in the semifinals, both by 10-4 scores.

In doubles play, Buttino and Jennings defeated Lake George's Ian Gillman and Brian Dee, 7-5, 7-5 in the finals. Buttino and Jennings had beaten H-L's Dylan Smead and Connor Hayes, 10-8 in the semifinals, while Gillman and Dee downed Whitehall's Troy Austin and Tristan Foote, 10-2.

