SARATOGA 9, QUEENSBURY 0

(at Queensbury)

Singles

No. 1 -- Ellie Siebeneck (Sar) def. Meghan Chase, 6-0. 6-1.

No. 2 -- Katya Kelly (Sar) def. Olivia Pryzbysz, 6-0. 6-1.

No. 3 -- Towsend Penney (Sar) def. Annabelle Troubridge, 6-1. 6-1.

No. 4 -- Maddie Siebeneck (Sar) def. Julia Demboski, 6-1. 6-1.

No. 5 -- Lindsey Goguen (Sar) def. Lexi Murray, 6-2. 6-1.

No. 6 -- Izzy Pecora (Sar) def. Katie Mcecheron, 6-0. 6-0.

Doubles

No. 1 -- Emily Pecora/Elianna Kelly (Sar) def. Natalie Dejohn/Evanna Cerrone, 6-1. 6-1.

No. 2 -- Katie Lindley/Raquel Cohen (Sar) def. Lilly Buck/Faye Vanier, 6-1. 6-1.

No. 3 -- Aminah Bashir/Eve Crosesett (Sar) def. Molly Gannon/Hannah Mulchaey, 4-6. 7-6. 6-4.

Records: Saratoga: 1-0, 2-0, Queensbury: 0-2.

