Friday's matches:
GRANVILLE 4, WARRENSBURG 3
Singles
No. 1 — AJ Moore (Warr) def. Kerri Jennings, 10-0.
No. 2 — Jack Putney (Warr) def. Gemma Castilllo, 10-1.
No. 3 — Andrez Krzypkowski (Warr) def. Noah Weeden, 10-4
No. 4 — Kierra Rice (Gra) def. Ben McKeever, 10-3.
No. 5 — Corey McMorris-Lawless (Gra) def. Corey McMorris-Lawless, 10-7.
Doubles
No. 1 — Kathryn Hyatt/Lily Roberts (Gra) by forfeit
No. 2 — Anastasia Koutrakos/Andrew Rathbun (Gra) by forfeit
WHITEHALL 4, HADLEY-LUZERNE 3
Singles
No. 1 — Troy Austin (Wh) def. Caeden Wilson, 10-5
No. 2 — Tristan Foote (Wh) def. Jake Waterhouse, 10-3
No. 3 — Allen Beaulieu (Wh) def. Hayden Winslow, 10-8
No. 4 — Cash Burgey def. Carolina Lott-Diamond, 10-5
No. 5 — Hayden Kader (HL) by forfeit
Doubles
No. 1 — Matthew Harder/Elena Starzec (HL) def. Gavin Kramer/Spencer Houghtby, 10-7
No. 2 — Jordanna Kenny/Sarah Abbott (HL) def. Austin Barbur/Kyle Lavin, 10-8
LAKE GEORGE 6, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 1
Singles
No. 1 — Eli Morin (J-M) def. Zach Bruno, 10-8
No. 2 — Danny Nichols (LG) def. Cole Sears, 10-3
N0. 3 — Gavin Jelley (LG) def. Tyler Moses, 10-0
No. 4 — Alex Santiago (LG)def. Alesha Johnston, 10-0
No. 5 — Jack Sullivan (LG) def. Francis Volcheck, 10-3
Doubles
No. 1 — Lauren Butler/Antonio Caldaroni (LG) won by forfeit
No. 2 — Jayden Joseph-Sharp/Anthony Halliday (LG) won by forfeit
ARGYLE 7, NORTH WARREN 0
Singles
No. 1 — Cole Schilling (Arg) def. Jaden Maxwell, 10-0
No. 2 —Jacob Durkee (Arg) def. James Conway, 10-3
No. 3 —Cayden McWhorter (Arg) def. Nick Palmer, 10-3
No. 4 —Carlie Depew (Arg) def. Josias Arcila, 10-2
No. 5 —Conner Buck (Arg) def. Theigen Plumley, 10-3
Doubles
No. 1 —Gabe Burch/Ben Randles (Arg) def. Antonio Kopel/Myles Walker, 10-6
No. 2 —McKenna McWhorter/Liam McKernon (Arg) def. Samantha Jordan/Default, 10-3
QUEENSBURY 7, SOUTH HIGH 0
Singles
No. 1 — Skyler Allen (Q) def. Cooper Brennan, 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 — Will Lamy (Q) def. Ethan Vasak, 6-1, 6-1
No. 3 — Ryan Greenstein (Q) def. Connor Basile, 6-0, 6-2
No. 4 — Ian Rathbun (Q) def. Filson Kelleher, 6-0, 6-0
No. 5 — Jack Murray (Q) def. Sebastian Semanate, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
No. 1 — Max Anderson/Gavin Hochsprung (Q) def. Isaac Potter/Stephen Smythe, 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 — Max Coccia/Sean Donahue (Q) def. Carson Ogden/Angelito Manegdeg III, 6-0, 6-0
Notes: Queensbury improves to 5-0 Foothills, 6-0 overall, extends league win streak to 32.