ROUNDUP: Warriors, Burghers, Corinth post wins
agate

ROUNDUP: Warriors, Burghers, Corinth post wins

LAKE GEORGE 5, HADLEY-LUZERNE 2

(at Lake Luzerne)

Singles

No. 1 — Connor Moulton (H-L) def. Ian Gillman, 10-2.

No. 2 — Brian Dee (LG) def. Dylan Smead, 10-5.

No. 3 — Carson Bruening (LG) def. Connor Hayes, 10-7.

No. 4 — Isaiah Smead (H-L) def. Christian Siletti, 10-8.

No. 5 — Dylan Seale (LG) def. Katrin Schreiner, 11-10 (7-4).

Doubles

No. 1 — Cassie Wagemann/Tyler Cornelius (LG) def. Sean Frasier/Makalo Atkinson, 10-4.

No. 2 — Zach Bruno/Antonio Chiaravalle (LG) def. Hayden Kader/Hayden Winslow, 10-5.

Records: Lake George: 2-0, 2-0; Hadley-Luzerne: 1-1, 1-1.

WARRENSBURG 5, JOHNSBURG 1

(at Johnsburg Central School)

Singles

No. 1 — Joe Nissen (Warr) def. Gabe Freebern, 10-7.

No. 2 — Aj Moore (Warr) def. Gabe Powers, 10-5.

No. 3 — Jack Putney (Warr) def. Gage Morris, 10-7.

No. 4 — Julie Verfurth (Johnsburg) def. Andi Lareau, 10-8.

No. 5 — Harrison Rafferty (Warr) by forfeit.

Doubles

No. 1 — Brendan Hotaling/Trace Mcgrath (Warr) def. Maria Ordway/Cole Sears, 10-2.

Records: Warrensburg: 1-1; Johnsburg: 0-1.

CORINTH 5, GRANVILLE 1

(at Corinth)

Singles

No. 1 — Sheldon Woodard (Cor) def. Carter O'Leary, 10-3.

No. 2 — Tiernon Weeden (Gra) def. Billy Smolinski, 10-7.

No. 3 — Mj Sprague (Cor) def. Sam O'Leary, 10-7.

No. 4 — Zack Tevendale (Cor) def. Andrew Lapierre, 10-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Robert Glogowski/Corbin Macqueen (Cor) def. Jenna Tooley/Cassie Weeden, 10-4.

No. 2 — Amira Almontaser/Duncan Peterson (Cor) by forfeit.

