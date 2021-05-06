ROUNDUP: Warriors, Burghers, Corinth post wins

LAKE GEORGE 5, HADLEY-LUZERNE 2
(at Lake Luzerne)
Singles
No. 1 — Connor Moulton (H-L) def. Ian Gillman, 10-2.
No. 2 — Brian Dee (LG) def. Dylan Smead, 10-5.
No. 3 — Carson Bruening (LG) def. Connor Hayes, 10-7.
No. 4 — Isaiah Smead (H-L) def. Christian Siletti, 10-8.
No. 5 — Dylan Seale (LG) def. Katrin Schreiner, 11-10 (7-4).
Doubles
No. 1 — Cassie Wagemann/Tyler Cornelius (LG) def. Sean Frasier/Makalo Atkinson, 10-4.
No. 2 — Zach Bruno/Antonio Chiaravalle (LG) def. Hayden Kader/Hayden Winslow, 10-5.
Records: Lake George: 2-0, 2-0; Hadley-Luzerne: 1-1, 1-1.
WARRENSBURG 5, JOHNSBURG 1
(at Johnsburg Central School)
Singles
No. 1 — Joe Nissen (Warr) def. Gabe Freebern, 10-7.
No. 2 — Aj Moore (Warr) def. Gabe Powers, 10-5.
No. 3 — Jack Putney (Warr) def. Gage Morris, 10-7.
No. 4 — Julie Verfurth (Johnsburg) def. Andi Lareau, 10-8.
No. 5 — Harrison Rafferty (Warr) by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1 — Brendan Hotaling/Trace Mcgrath (Warr) def. Maria Ordway/Cole Sears, 10-2.
Records: Warrensburg: 1-1; Johnsburg: 0-1.
CORINTH 5, GRANVILLE 1
(at Corinth)
Singles
No. 1 — Sheldon Woodard (Cor) def. Carter O'Leary, 10-3.
No. 2 — Tiernon Weeden (Gra) def. Billy Smolinski, 10-7.
No. 3 — Mj Sprague (Cor) def. Sam O'Leary, 10-7.