ROUNDUP: Warrensburg nips Argyle, 4-3

Warrensburg won three singles matches and one doubles match to beat Argyle 4-3 in tennis on Friday.
Whitehall, Lake George and Queensbury also picked up wins.
WARRENSBURG 4, ARGYLE 3
(at Echo Lake)
Singles
No. 1 — Cole Schilling (Arg) def. Joe Nissen, 10-3.
No. 2 — Aj Moore (Warr) def. Matt Randles, 10-1.
No. 3 — Jacob Durkee (Arg) def. Jack Putney, 10-3.
No. 4 — Ben Terrell (Warr) def. Ben Randles, 10-6.
No. 5 — Andi Lareau (Warr) def. Carlie Depew, 10-6.
Doubles
No. 1 — Trace Mcgrath/Brendan Hotaling (Warr) def. Madison Branion/Rylan Rist, 10-6.
No. 2 — Erica Siaulnski/Mckenna McWhorter (Arg) by forfeit
Records: Warrensburg: 2-1, 2-1.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 7, JOHNSBURG 0
(at Lake Luzerne)
Singles
No. 1 — Connor Moulton (H-L) def. Gabe Freebern, 10-0.
No. 2 — Dylan Smead (H-L) def. Gabe Powers, 10-4.
No. 3 — Connor Hayes (H-L) def. Gage Morris, 10-3.
No. 4 — Isaiah Smead (H-L) def. Cole Sears, 10-0.
No. 5 — Katrin Schreiner (H-L) by forfeit
Doubles
No. 1 — Hannah King/Katelyn Hanlon (H-L) by forfeit
No. 2 — Hayden Kader/Hayden Winslow (H-L) by forfeit
Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 2-1, 2-1; Johnsburg: 0-2, 0-2.
QUEENSBURY 7, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 0
(at Queensbury)
Singles
No. 1 — Skylar Allen (Q) def. Cooper Brennan, 6-1 6-0.
No. 2 — Kevin Milza (Q) def. Ryan Ing, 6-0 6-0.
No. 3 — Will Lamy (Q) def. Ethan Vasak, 6-0 6-0.
No. 4 — Anthony Lafasciano (Q) def. Bradley Mallette, 6-1 6-0.
No. 5 — Jon Osika (Q) def. Peyton Humphries, 6-0 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Will Povie/Liam Jones (Q) by forfeit
No. 2 — Colin Otruba/Noah Crandall (Q) by forfeit
Records: Queensbury: 2-0, 2-0; South Glens Falls: 2-1, 2-1.
LAKE GEORGE 7, CORINTH 0
(at Lake George)
Singles
No. 1 — Brian Dee (LG) def. Sheldon Woodard, 10-3.
No. 2 — Carson Bruening (LG) def. Billy Smolinski, 10-1.
No. 3 — Christian Siletti (LG) def. Mj Sprague, 10-2.
No. 4 — Tyler Cornelius (LG) def. Zach Tevendale, 10-1.
No. 5 — Cassie Wagemann (LG) by forfeit
Doubles
No. 1 — Zach Bruno/Antonio Chiaravalle (LG) def. Robert Glogowski/Corbin Macqueen, 10-7.
No. 2 — Everett Mclarty/Elizabeth Radyn (LG) def. Amira Almotaser/Duncan Peterson, 10-1.
Records: Lake George: 3-0, 3-0; Corinth: 1-2, 1-2.
WHITEHALL 4, GRANVILLE 0
(at Whitehall)
Singles
No. 1 — Troy Austin (Wh) def. Carter O’Leary, 10-4.
No. 3 — Anthony Jones (Wh) def. Sam O’Leary, 10-1.
No. 4 — Allen Beauleu (Wh) def. Andrew Lapierre, 10-2.
Doubles
No. 1 — Aidan Macleod/John Twyman (Wh) def. Jenna Tooley/Cassie Weeden, 10-6.
