HUDSON FALLS 5, GREENWICH 2

(at Hudson Falls, Monday)

Singles

No. 1 — Eliza Hogan (HF) def. Maddy Brophy, 6-2,2-6,6-4.

No. 2 — Hailie Casey (HF) def. Shea Fortier, 6-2,6-0.

No. 3 — Skye Krehbiel (HF) def. Callagh May, 6-4,6-2.

No. 4 — Nina Daley (HF) def. Katie Snell, 6-4,6-2.

No. 5 — Maggie Potvin (HF) def. Mia Manera, 6-0,6-3.

Doubles

No. 1 — Rachel Mueller/Summer Wilbur (Gre) def. Anna Baker/Emma Rose, 6-4,6-7(7-5),6-1.

No. 2 — Mollie Stalter/Jenna Hogan (Gre) def. Sam Belden/Nadilee Bailey, 2-6,6-2,6-3.

