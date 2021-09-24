 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Tigers post win over South High
ROUNDUP: Tigers post win over South High

HUDSON FALLS 6,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 1

(at Hudson Falls)

Singles

No. 1 — Maggie Potvin (HuF) def. Emma Martens, 6-1, 6-4.

No. 2 — Nina Daley (HuF) def. Olivia Osakowicz, 6-2, 6-0.

No. 3 — Annalise Baker (HuF) def. Taylor Waldron, 6-3, 6-1.

No. 4 — Nadilee Bailey (HuF) def. Natalie Keegan, 6-4, 6-2.

No. 5 — Emma Rose (HuF) def. Hazel Crossman, 6-0, 6-4.

Doubles

No. 1 — Tori Young/Emma Potter (SGF) def. Maggie Traver/Mya Strong, 6-3, 6-1.

No. 2 — Emily Harrington/Maddie Sawyer (HuF) def. Tessa Hogan/Kylee Lewis, 6-3, 7-5.

Records: Hudson Falls: 7-2, 7-2; South Glens Falls: 4-5, 4-5.

