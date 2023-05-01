QUEENSBURY 7, HUDSON FALLS 0
(Match No. 1)
Singles
No. 1 — Skyler Allen (Q) def. Stephen Potvin, 8-4
No. 2 — Will Lamy (Q) def. Pierce Rohm, 8-0
No. 3 — Ian Rathbun (Q) def. Jesse Morton, 8-0
No. 4 — Jack Murray (Q) def. Jacob Milligan, 8-0
No. 5 — Sean Donahue (Q) won by forfeit
Doubles
No. 1 — Gavin Hochsprung/Max Anderson (Q) def. Davian Eldred/Thomas Beebe, 8-0
No. 2 — Max Coccia/Kyan Allen (Q) won by forfeit
QUEENSBURY 5, HUDSON FALLS 0
(Match No. 2)
Singles
No. 1 — Skyler Allen (Q) vs. Stephen Potvin, suspended due to weather
No. 2 — Will Lamy (Q) def. Pierce Rohm, 8-1
No. 3 — Ian Rathbun (Q) def. Jesse Morton, 8-0
No. 4 — Jack Murray (Q) vs. Jacob Milligan, suspended due to weather
No. 5 — Sean Donahue (Q) won by forfeit
Doubles
No. 1 — Gavin Hochsprung/Max Anderson (Q) def. Davian Eldred/Thomas Beebe, 8-0
No. 2 — Max Coccia/Kyan Allen (Q) won by forfeit
Record: Queensbury (7-0, 9-0).
NORTH WARREN 3, LAKE GEORGE 4
Singles
No. 1 — Jaden Maxwell (NW) def. Danny Nichols, 10-3
No. 2 — James Conway (NW) def. Everett McLarty, 10-5
No. 3 — Gavin Jelley (LG) def. Nicholas Palmer, 10-3
No. 4 — Alex Santiago (LG) def. Josias Arcila, 10-3
No. 5 — Theigen Plumley (NW) def. Caelan McLarty, 10-8
Doubles
No. 1 — Jack Sullivan/Anna Richichi (LG) def. Myles Walker/Antonio Kopel, 10-6
No. 2 — Antonio Calderani/Lauren Butler (LG) def. Carson Peet/Samantha Jordan, 10-3