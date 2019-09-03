QUEENSBURY 7,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 0
(at Queensbury)
Singles
No. 1 — Meghan Chase (Q) def. Jessica Sexton, 6-4. 0-6. 7-5.
No. 2 — Lexi Murray (Q) def. Molly Kolleen, 6-1. 7-5.
No. 3 — Olivia Przybysz (Q) def. Kristen Wright, 6-1. 6-3.
No. 4 — Annabelle Troubridge (Q) def. Olivia Osakowicz, 6-0. 6-0.
No. 5 — Julia Demboski (Q) def. Grace Alheim, 6-0. 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Molly Gannon/Natalie Dejohn (Q) def. Jessica Freiburger/Anna Patel, 6-0. 6-0.
No. 2 — Katie Macecheron/Evanna Cerrone (Q) def. Emily Deuel/Lula Deluke, 6-0. 6-2.
Records: Queensbury: 1-0, 1-2.
SCOTIA 7, GREENWICH 0
(at Greenwich)
Singles
No. 1 — Cassie Cenzano (Sco) def. Maddy Brophy, 10-8.
No. 2 — Charlotte Tvelia (Sco) def. Shea Fortier, 10-0.
No. 3 — Julia Carroll (Sco) def. Callegh May, 10-4.
No. 4 — Maddie Cook (Sco) def. Jenna Hogan, 10-6.
No. 5 — Jordan Ladouceur (Sco) def. Katie Snell, 10-3.
Doubles
No. 1 — Emma Schaub/Rosa Cieszynski (Sco) def. Brooke Smith/Mia Manera, 10-0.
No. 2 — Kaitlyn Blucher/Piper Wiegert (Sco) def. Lilly Smith/Summer Wilbur, 10-0.
Records: Scotia: 1-0-0, 2-0-0; Greenwich: 0-1-0, 0-1-0.
