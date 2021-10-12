 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Spartans move into semifinals
agate

Queensbury was a 7-0 victor over Hudson Falls in the Section II, Class A quarterfinals. The Spartans will host Albany Academy in the semifinals on Wednesday.

QUEENSBURY 7, HUDSON FALLS 0

(at Queensbury)

Class A Quarterfinals

Singles

No. 1 — Lexy Murray (Q) def. Maggie Potvin, 6-1 6-2.

No. 2 — Natalie Dejohn (Q) def. Nina Daley, 6-0 6-0.

No. 3 — Nicole Greenstein (Q) def. Nadilee Bailey, 6-2 6-1.

No. 4 — Annabelle Trowbridge (Q) def. Emma Rose, 6-2 6-0.

No. 5 — Jocelyn Pepe (Q) by forfeit.

Doubles

No. 1 — Lindsay Pepe/Tessa Murray (Q) def. Maggie Traver/Mya Strong, 6-1 6-1.

No. 2 — Caroline Garrelts/Nicole Hogan (Q) def. Emily Harrington/Maddie Sawyer, 6-3 6-2.

Records: Queensbury: 12-0, 14-3.

