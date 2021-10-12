ROUNDUP: Spartans move into semifinals

Queensbury was a 7-0 victor over Hudson Falls in the Section II, Class A quarterfinals. The Spartans will host Albany Academy in the semifinals on Wednesday.
QUEENSBURY 7, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Queensbury)
Class A Quarterfinals
Singles
No. 1 — Lexy Murray (Q) def. Maggie Potvin, 6-1 6-2.
No. 2 — Natalie Dejohn (Q) def. Nina Daley, 6-0 6-0.
No. 3 — Nicole Greenstein (Q) def. Nadilee Bailey, 6-2 6-1.
No. 4 — Annabelle Trowbridge (Q) def. Emma Rose, 6-2 6-0.
No. 5 — Jocelyn Pepe (Q) by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1 — Lindsay Pepe/Tessa Murray (Q) def. Maggie Traver/Mya Strong, 6-1 6-1.
No. 2 — Caroline Garrelts/Nicole Hogan (Q) def. Emily Harrington/Maddie Sawyer, 6-3 6-2.
Records: Queensbury: 12-0, 14-3.
In this Series
PREP ROUNDUP: All of Tuesday's high school sports stories, photos and game reports
-
Spartans beat SGF, leaving them one win from title
-
ROUNDUP: Bulldogs blank G.F., improve to 11-0 in Foothills
-
PHOTOS: South High at Glens Falls field hockey
- 10 updates