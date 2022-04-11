ROUNDUP: Spartans beat Scotia, stay unbeaten

QUEENSBURY 5, SCOTIA 2
(at Scotia)
Singles
No. 1 — Skyler Allen (Q) def. Shane Mckone, 6-2 6-3.
No. 2 — Owen Young (Q) def. Aiden Snyder, 6-2. 6-1.
No. 3 — Will Lamy (Q) def. Jared Ogden, 6-0. 6-3.
No. 4 — Remy Maynard (Sco) def. Dylan Stehle, 6-2. 6-4.
No. 5 — Liam Jones (Q) def. Ethan Jansen, 6-1. 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Noah Crandall/Ryan Greenstein (Q) def. Sean Fluman/Sam Feinberg, 6-0. 6-4.
No. 2 — Xavier Deluca/Brett Collucciello (Sco) def. Jack Murray/Jake Johnston, 6-3. 6-4.
People are also reading…
Records: Queensbury: 4-0, 5-0; Scotia: 2-1, 3-1.
NORTH WARREN 4, JOHNSBURG 3
(at North Warren)
Singles
No. 1 — Gabe Powers (J) def. Tia Butino, 10-5.
No. 2 — Jaden Maxwell (NW) def. Gage Morris, 10-7.
No. 3 — Elington Morin (J) def. Peyton Robbins, 10-3.
No. 4 — Isabella Swartz (NW) def. Cole Sears, 11-10.
No. 5 — Clay Morin (J) def. Nick Palmer, 10-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Gracie Staunches/Tanner Robbins (NW) def. Evan Morehouse/Francis Volcheck, 10-3.
No. 2 — Antonio Kopel/Josias Arcilla (Nw) by forfeit.
Records: North Warren: 1-2, 1-2; Johnsburg: 1-3, 1-3.
ARGYLE 7, CORINTH 0
(at Argyle)
Singles
No. 1 — Cole Schilling (Arg) def. Mj Sprague, 10-0.
No. 2 — Jacob Durkee (Arg) def. Alex Schiavi, 10-0.
No. 3 — Daniel Castrio (Arg) def. Morgan Barger, 10-0.
No. 4 — Ben Randles (Arg) def. Duncan Peterson, 10-2.
No. 5 — Carlie Depew (Arg) def. David Frye, 10-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Gabe Burch/Cayden Mcwhorter (Arg) def. Michael Oulacha/Caroline Cooper, 10-0.
No. 2 — Mckenna Mcwhorter/Madison Branion (Arg) def. Liz Cooper/Karissa Fullerton, 10-1.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 7, WARRENSBURG 0
(at Lake Luzerne)
Singles
No. 1 — Connor Moulton (H-L) def. Aj Moore, 10-0.
No. 2 — Caeden Wilson (H-L) def. Jack Putney, 10-5.
No. 3 — Sean Frasier (H-L) def. Ben Terrell, 10-4.
No. 4 — Katrin Schreiner (H-L) def. Andrez Krzypkowski, 10-0.
No. 5 — Carolina Lott-diamond (H-L) def. Ashlyn Brewster, 10-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Hayden Kader/Hayden Winslow (H-L) def. Nathaniel Robinson/Matthew Sharron, 10-0.
No. 2 — Lena Livingston/Justin Eddy (H-L) by forfeit.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 3-0, 4-0; Warrensburg: 1-3, 1-3.