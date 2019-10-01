SOUTH GLENS FALLS 5, GREENWICH 2
(at South Glens Falls)
Singles
No. 1 — Maddy Brophy (Gre) def. Jessica Sexton, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
No. 2 — Molly Killeen (SGF) def. Shea Fortier, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 3 — Kristen Wright (SGF) def. Callagh May, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 4 — Olivia Osakowicz (SGF) def. Brooke Smith, 7-5, 6-2.
No. 5 — Grace Alheim (SGF) def. Mia Manera, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 — Rachel Mueller/Jenna Hogan (Gre) def. Emily Deuel/Lila Deluke, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).
No. 2 — Addy Mcdonough/Taylor Waldron (SGF) def. Lilly Smith/Mollie Stalter, 6-2, 6-1.
Records: South Glens Falls: 8-3, 8-3.
