{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 5, GREENWICH 2

(at South Glens Falls)

Singles

No. 1 — Maddy Brophy (Gre) def. Jessica Sexton, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

No. 2 — Molly Killeen (SGF) def. Shea Fortier, 6-0, 6-2.

No. 3 — Kristen Wright (SGF) def. Callagh May, 6-3, 6-2.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

No. 4 — Olivia Osakowicz (SGF) def. Brooke Smith, 7-5, 6-2.

No. 5 — Grace Alheim (SGF) def. Mia Manera, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

No. 1 — Rachel Mueller/Jenna Hogan (Gre) def. Emily Deuel/Lila Deluke, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

No. 2 — Addy Mcdonough/Taylor Waldron (SGF) def. Lilly Smith/Mollie Stalter, 6-2, 6-1.

Records: South Glens Falls: 8-3, 8-3.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments