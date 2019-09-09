SOUTH GLENS FALLS 6,
AMSTERDAM 1
(at Amsterdam)
Singles
No. 1 — Natalie Flint (A) def. Jess Sexton, 7-6(7-3), 6-3.
No. 2 — Molly Killeen (SGF) def. Helen Flint, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3 — Kristen Wright (SGF) def. Emily Yandik, 6-4, 6-0.
No. 4 — Olivia Osakowicz (SGF) def. Emily Brittain, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.
No. 5 — Grace Alhiem (SGF) def. Abby Peninger, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 — Jessica Freiberger/Anna Patel (SGF) def. Emma Pierce/Niza Mendivil-frissia, 7-6(7-5), 6-0.
No. 2 — Emily Deuel/Lila Deluke (SGF) def. Astrid Dimas/Lauren Mowrey, 6-1, 6-3.
You have free articles remaining.
QUEENSBURY 7, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Hudson Falls)
Singles
No. 1 — Meghan Chase (Qby) def. Eliza Hogan, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2 — Lexi Murray (Qby) def. Hailie Casey, 6-0, 5-7, 6-0.
No. 3 — Olivia Pryzbysz (Qby) def. Skye Krehbiel, 6-4, 6-4.
No. 4 — Annabelle Troubridge (Qby) def. Nina Daley, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 5 — Julia Demboski (Qby) def. Maggie Potvin, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Natalie Dejohn/Molly Gannon (Qby) def. Anna Baker/Emma Rose, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 — Evanna Cerrone/Katie Macecheron (Qby) def. Samantha Belden/Nadilee Bailey, 6-0, 6-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.