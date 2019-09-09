{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 6,
AMSTERDAM 1

(at Amsterdam)

Singles

No. 1 — Natalie Flint (A) def. Jess Sexton, 7-6(7-3), 6-3.

No. 2 — Molly Killeen (SGF) def. Helen Flint, 6-1, 6-2.

No. 3 — Kristen Wright (SGF) def. Emily Yandik, 6-4, 6-0.

No. 4 — Olivia Osakowicz (SGF) def. Emily Brittain, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.

No. 5 — Grace Alhiem (SGF) def. Abby Peninger, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles

No. 1 — Jessica Freiberger/Anna Patel (SGF) def. Emma Pierce/Niza Mendivil-frissia, 7-6(7-5), 6-0.

No. 2 — Emily Deuel/Lila Deluke (SGF) def. Astrid Dimas/Lauren Mowrey, 6-1, 6-3.

QUEENSBURY 7, HUDSON FALLS 0

(at Hudson Falls)

Singles

No. 1 — Meghan Chase (Qby) def. Eliza Hogan, 6-2, 6-1.

No. 2 — Lexi Murray (Qby) def. Hailie Casey, 6-0, 5-7, 6-0.

No. 3 — Olivia Pryzbysz (Qby) def. Skye Krehbiel, 6-4, 6-4.

No. 4 — Annabelle Troubridge (Qby) def. Nina Daley, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 5 — Julia Demboski (Qby) def. Maggie Potvin, 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Natalie Dejohn/Molly Gannon (Qby) def. Anna Baker/Emma Rose, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 — Evanna Cerrone/Katie Macecheron (Qby) def. Samantha Belden/Nadilee Bailey, 6-0, 6-1.

