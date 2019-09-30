SOUTH GLENS FALLS 6,
GLENS FALLS 1
(at South Glens Falls)
Singles
No. 1 — Jess Sexton (SGF) def. Julia Westfall, 6-1,6-0.
No. 2 — Molly Killeen (SGF) def. Anna Liu, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4).
No. 3 — Kristen Wright (SGF) def. Ella Crossman, 6-1,7-5.
No. 4 — Olivia Osakowicz (SGF) def. Marjie Layden, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 5 — Faith Stone (GF) def. Maddy Taylor, 6-3, 4-6.
Doubles
No. 1 — Emily Deuel/Lila Deluke (SGF) def. Kaylee Frank/Maya Mattice, 7-5, 6-0.
No. 2 — Anna Patel/Keirsten Donohue (SGF) def. Lauren Well/Americus Frederick, 6-0, 6-0.
Records: South Glens Falls: 7-3, 7-3.
QUEENSBURY 7, GREENWICH 0
(at Queensbury)
Singles
No. 1 — Meghan Chase (Q) def. Maddy Trophy, 6-2. 6-2.
No. 2 — Lexi Murray (Q) def. Callagh May, 6-1. 6-1.
No. 3 — Olivia Przybysz (Q) def. Brooke Smith, 6-0. 6-0.
No. 4 — Annabelle Troubridge (Q) def. Jenna Hogan, 6-0. 6-2.
No. 5 — Julia Demboski (Q) def. Mia Maweka, 6-1. 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1 — Natalie Dejohn/Molly Gannon (Q) def. Rachel Mueller/Summer Wilbur, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 — Evanna Cerrone/Katie Macecheron (Q) def. Lilly Smith/Molly Starter, 6-0, 6-3.
Records: Queensbury: 10-0, 11-2.
SCOTIA 7, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Hudson Falls)
Singles
No. 1 — Cassie Cenzano (ScO) def. Eliza Hogan, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 2 — Charlotte Tvelia (ScO) def. Hailie Casey, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 3 — Julia Carroll (ScO) def. Skye Krehbiel, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 4 — Maddie Cook (ScO) def. Nina Daley, 6-0, 6-3.
No. 5 — Emma Mathes (ScO) def. Maggie Potvin, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 — Jordan Ladouceur/Emma Schawb (ScO) def. Anna Baker/Emma Rose, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 — Kaitlyn Blucher/Piper Wiegurt (ScO) def. Samantha Belden/Nadilee Bailey, 6-2, 6-0.
