SOUTH GLENS FALLS 6, GREENWICH 1

(at Greenwich)

Singles

No. 1 — Jess Sexton (Sgf) def. Maddy Brophy, 11-9.

No. 2 — Molly Killeen (Sgf) def. Shea Fortier, 10-3.

No. 3 — Kristen Wright (Sgf) def. Callagh May, 10-1.

No. 4 — Brooke Smith (Gre) def. Olivia Osakowicz, 10-8.

No. 5 — Grace Alheim (Sgf) def. Mia Manera, 5-10.

Doubles

No. 1 — Jess Freiberger/Anna Patel (Sgf) def. Rachel Mueller/Summer Wilbur, 10-7.

No. 2 — Emily Deuel/Lila Deluke (Sgf) def. Lilly Smith/Mollie Stalter, 11-9.

Records: Greenwich: 0-2-0, 0-2-0.

QUEENSBURY 6, ALBANY ACADEMY 1

(at Queensbury)

Singles

No. 1 — Amanda Ricci (Aa) def. Meghan Chase, 7-6. 6-2.

No. 2 — Lexi Murray (Q) def. Makayla Stannard, 6-4. 6-0.

No. 3 — Olivia Pryzbysz (Q) def. Renee Pascoe, 6-3 6-3.

No. 4 — Annabelle Troubridge (Q) def. Marleigh Stannard, 6-4 7-5.

No. 5 — Julia Demboski (Q) def. Mia Corso, 6-1. 6-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Natalie Dejohn/Molly Gannon (Q) def. Chloe Stionese/Lia Nevo, 6-2. 6-2.

No. 2 — Evanna Cerrone/Katie Macecheron (Q) def. Emma Mcintyre/Callie Roenig, 6-1. 6-1.

Records: Queensbury: 2-0, 3-2. Albany Academy: 1-0, 1-1.

