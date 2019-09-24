SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4,
HUDSON FALLS 3
(at South Glens Falls, Monday)
Singles
No. 1 — Jess Sexton (SGF) def. Eliza Hogan, 10-5.
No. 2 — Molly Killeen (SGF) def. Hailie Casey, 10-3.
No. 3 — Kristen Wright (SGF) def. Skye Krehbiel, 10-7.
No. 4 — Nina Daly (HF) def. Olivia Osakowicz, 11-9.
No. 5 — Maggie Potvin (HF) def. Grace Alheim, 10-4.
Doubles
No. 1 — Anna Baker/Emma Rose (HF) def. Anna Patel/Jessica Freiberger, 10-8.
No. 2 — Emily Deuel/Lila Deluke (SGF) def. Sam Belden/Nadilee Bailey, 10-2.
Records: South Glens Falls: 5-3, 5-3.
HUDSON FALLS 6, AMSTERDAM 1
(at Hudson Falls, Friday)
Singles
No. 1 — Natalie Flint (Am) def. Eliza Hogan, 10-3.
No. 2 — Hailie Casey (HF) def. Helen Flint, 10-6.
No. 3 — Skye Krehbiel (HF) def. Emily Yandik, 10-2.
No. 4 — Nina Daley (HF) def. Emily Brittain, 10-3.
No. 5 — Maggie Potvin (HF) def. Abby Peninger, 10-5.
Doubles
No. 1 — Anna Baker/Emma Rose (HF) def. Emma Pierce/Niza Mendivil-frissia, 11-9.
No. 2 — Sam Belden/Nadilee Bailey (HF) def. Astrid Dimas/Lauren Mowrey, 10-5.
