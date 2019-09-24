{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4, 
HUDSON FALLS 3

(at South Glens Falls, Monday)

Singles

No. 1 — Jess Sexton (SGF) def. Eliza Hogan, 10-5.

No. 2 — Molly Killeen (SGF) def. Hailie Casey, 10-3.

No. 3 — Kristen Wright (SGF) def. Skye Krehbiel, 10-7.

No. 4 — Nina Daly (HF) def. Olivia Osakowicz, 11-9.

No. 5 — Maggie Potvin (HF) def. Grace Alheim, 10-4.

Doubles

No. 1 — Anna Baker/Emma Rose (HF) def. Anna Patel/Jessica Freiberger, 10-8.

No. 2 — Emily Deuel/Lila Deluke (SGF) def. Sam Belden/Nadilee Bailey, 10-2.

Records: South Glens Falls: 5-3, 5-3.

HUDSON FALLS 6, AMSTERDAM 1

(at Hudson Falls, Friday)

Singles

No. 1 — Natalie Flint (Am) def. Eliza Hogan, 10-3.

No. 2 — Hailie Casey (HF) def. Helen Flint, 10-6.

No. 3 — Skye Krehbiel (HF) def. Emily Yandik, 10-2.

No. 4 — Nina Daley (HF) def. Emily Brittain, 10-3.

No. 5 — Maggie Potvin (HF) def. Abby Peninger, 10-5.

Doubles

No. 1 — Anna Baker/Emma Rose (HF) def. Emma Pierce/Niza Mendivil-frissia, 11-9.

No. 2 — Sam Belden/Nadilee Bailey (HF) def. Astrid Dimas/Lauren Mowrey, 10-5.

