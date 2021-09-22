ROUNDUP: South High edges Greenwich in Foothills girls tennis

South Glens Falls won both doubles matches to edge Greenwich 4-3 in Foothills Council girls tennis Wednesday.
The Bulldogs' No. 1 doubles team of Bridget Hubert and Tessa Hogan went to a tiebreaker to defeat the Witches and pull out the match victory.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4,
GREENWICH 3
(at Greenwich)
Singles
No. 1 — Emma Martens (SGF) def. Shea Fortier, 3-6 1-6.
No. 2 — Mia Manera (Gre) def. Olivia Osakowicz, 6-2 2-6 6-2.
No. 3 — Katie Snell (Gre) def. Taylor Waldren, 6-2 4-6 6-0.
No. 4 — Natalee Keegan (SGF) def. Carrie Mueller, 5-7 3-6.
No. 5 — Bella Ford (Gre) def. Hazel Crossman, 6-1 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Bridget Hubert/Tessa Hogan (SGF) def. Roxy Vanderhoff/Allison Mcqueen, 7-7 TB7-6 3-2.
No. 2 — Tori Young/Emma Potter (SGF) def. Maya Gobin/Molly Morse-bulcher, 4-6 1-6.
Records: Greenwich: 1-6, 1-6.
HUDSON FALLS 7, AMSTERDAM 0
(at Hudson Falls)
Singles
No. 1 — Maggie Potvin (HF) def. Helen Flint, 6-4, 6-1.
No. 2 — Nina Daley (HF) def. Emma Johnson, 7-5, 6-1.
No. 3 — Annalise Baker (HF) def. Amy Brittain, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 4 — Nadilee Bailey (HF) def. Brittany Forlazzo, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 5 — Emma Rose (HF) def. Brooke Schaufelberg, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 — Maggie Traver/Mya Strong (HF) def. Makenna Colwill/Taylor Smith, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2 — Emily Harrington/Maddie Sawyer (HF) def. Victoria Vidulich/Ferneidy Dotel, 6-0, 6-0.
Records: Hudson Falls: 6-2, 6-2; Amsterdam: 2-6, 2-6.