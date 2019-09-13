{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 6, GLENS FALLS 1

(at Glens Falls)

Singles

No. 1 — Jessica Sexton (SGF) def. Anna Liu, 6-2, 6-4.

No. 2 — Molly Killeen (SGF) def. Julia Westfall, 6-0, 6-3.

No. 3 — Kristen Wright (SGF) def. Ella Crossman, 6-0, 7-6 (7-3).

No. 4 — Marjie Layden (GF) def. Olivia Osakowicz, 7-5, 6-4.

No. 5 — Grace Alheim (SGF) def. Kaylee Frank, 6-4, 7-6 (9-7).

Doubles

No. 1 — Addy Mcdonough/Taylor Waldron (SGF) def. Faith Stone/Maya Mattice, 6-3, 6-3.

No. 2 — Malia Kirk/Isabel Pauldine (SGF) def. Mckenna Austin/Americus Frederick, 6-1, 6-0.

QUEENSBURY 7, GREENWICH 0

(at Greenwich)

Singles

No. 1 — Meghan Chase (Q) def. Maddy Brophy, 10-4.

No. 2 — Lexi Murray (Q) def. Shea Fortier, 10-2.

No. 3 — Olivia Przybysz (Q) def. Callagh May, 10-0.

No. 4 — Annabelle Troubridge (Q) def. Katie Snell, 10-2.

No. 5 — Julia Demboski (Q) def. Madison Snell, 10-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Natalie Dejohn/Molly Gannon (Q) def. Rachel Mueller/Brooke Smith, 10-2.

No. 2 — Evanna Cerrone/Lilly Buck (Q) def. Lilly Smith/Mollie Stalter, 10-4.

