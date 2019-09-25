SOUTH GLENS FALLS 5,
AMSTERDAM 2
(at South Glens Falls)
Singles
No. 1 — Natalie Flint (Am) def. Jess Sexton, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2 — Molly Killeen (SGF) def. Helen Flint, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3 — Kristen Wright (SGF) def. Emily Yandik, 7-5,6-2.
No. 4 — Emily Brittain (Am) def. Olivia Osaowicz, 6-1.6-2.
No. 5 — Grace Alheim (SGF) def. Abby Penninger, 4-6,6-4,6-3.
Doubles
No. 1 — Jessica Freiberger/Anna Patel (SGF) def. Niza Mendivil/Emma Pierce, 6-0,6-0.
No. 2 — Emily Deuel/Lila Deluke (SGF) def. Lauren Mowrey/Astrid Dimas, 6-1,6-3.
Records: South Glens Falls: 6-3, 6-3.
