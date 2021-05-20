ROUNDUP: Queensbury wins twice

QUEENSBURY 7, GLOVERSVILLE 0
(at Queensbury, Match No. 1 of doubleheader)
Singles
No. 1 — Skyler Allen (Q) def. Emeram Abbas, 8-0.
No. 2 — Kevin Milza (Q) def. Simon Bruce, 8-1.
No. 3 — Will Lamy (Q) def. Jeremiah Hughes, 8-0.
No. 4 — Anthony Lafasciano (Q) def. Jordan Yann, 8-0.
No. 5 — Jon Osika (Q) def. Sawyer Pierce, 8-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Will Povie/Liam Jones (Q) by forfeit
No. 2 — Noah Crandall/Dylan Stehle (Q) by forfeit
QUEENSBURY 7, GLOVERSVILLE 0
(at Queensbury, Match No. 2 of doubleheader)
Singles
No. 1 — Skyler Allen (Q) def. Emeram Abbas, 8-0.
No. 2 — Kevin Milza (Q) def. Simon Bruce, 8-1.
No. 3 — Will Lamy (Q) def. Jeremiah Hughes, 8-0.
No. 4 — Anthony Lafasciano (Q) def. Jordan Yanno, 8-0.
No. 5 — Jon Osika (Q) def. Sawyer Pierce, 8-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Will Povie/Liam Jones (Q) by forfeit
No. 2 — Noah Crandall/Dylan Stehle (Q) by forfeit
HADLEY-LUZERNE 6, WHITEHALL 1
(at Lake Luzerne)
Singles
No. 1 — Connor Moulton (H-L) def. Troy Austin, 10-0.
No. 2 — Dylan Smead (H-L) def. Tristan Foote, 10-1.
No. 3 — Aidan Macleod (Wh) def. Connor Hayes, 10-1.
No. 4 — Isaiah Smead (H-L) def. Anthony Jones, 10-4.
No. 5 — Katrin Schreiner (H-L) def. John Twyman, 10-2.
Doubles
No. 1 — Sean Frasier/Caeden Wilson (H-L) def. Cash Burgey/Allen Beaulieu, 10-5.
No. 2 — Hayden Kader/Hayden Winslow (H-L) by forfeit
Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 6-1, 7-1; Whitehall: 2-5, 2-5.
NORTH WARREN 7, WARRENSBURG 0
(at North Warren, Wednesday)
Singles
No. 1 — Dante Buttino (NW) def. Joe Nissen, 10-3.
No. 2 — Jack Jennings (NW) def. Aj Moore, 11-9.
No. 3 — Tia Buttino (NW) def. Jack Putney, 10-1.
No. 4 — Jaden Maxwell (NW) def. Ben Terrell, 10-2.
No. 5 — Bella Swartz (NW) def. Andi Lareau, 10-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Carson Peet/Peyton Robbins (NW) def. Brendan Hotaling/Trace Mcgrath, 10-4.