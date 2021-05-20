 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Queensbury wins twice
ROUNDUP: Queensbury wins twice

QUEENSBURY 7, GLOVERSVILLE 0

(at Queensbury, Match No. 1 of doubleheader)

Singles

No. 1 — Skyler Allen (Q) def. Emeram Abbas, 8-0.

No. 2 — Kevin Milza (Q) def. Simon Bruce, 8-1.

No. 3 — Will Lamy (Q) def. Jeremiah Hughes, 8-0.

No. 4 — Anthony Lafasciano (Q) def. Jordan Yann, 8-0.

No. 5 — Jon Osika (Q) def. Sawyer Pierce, 8-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Will Povie/Liam Jones (Q) by forfeit

No. 2 — Noah Crandall/Dylan Stehle (Q) by forfeit

QUEENSBURY 7, GLOVERSVILLE 0

(at Queensbury, Match No. 2 of doubleheader)

Singles

No. 1 — Skyler Allen (Q) def. Emeram Abbas, 8-0.

No. 2 — Kevin Milza (Q) def. Simon Bruce, 8-1.

No. 3 — Will Lamy (Q) def. Jeremiah Hughes, 8-0.

No. 4 — Anthony Lafasciano (Q) def. Jordan Yanno, 8-0.

No. 5 — Jon Osika (Q) def. Sawyer Pierce, 8-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Will Povie/Liam Jones (Q) by forfeit

No. 2 — Noah Crandall/Dylan Stehle (Q) by forfeit

HADLEY-LUZERNE 6, WHITEHALL 1

(at Lake Luzerne)

Singles

No. 1 — Connor Moulton (H-L) def. Troy Austin, 10-0.

No. 2 — Dylan Smead (H-L) def. Tristan Foote, 10-1.

No. 3 — Aidan Macleod (Wh) def. Connor Hayes, 10-1.

No. 4 — Isaiah Smead (H-L) def. Anthony Jones, 10-4.

No. 5 — Katrin Schreiner (H-L) def. John Twyman, 10-2.

Doubles

No. 1 — Sean Frasier/Caeden Wilson (H-L) def. Cash Burgey/Allen Beaulieu, 10-5.

No. 2 — Hayden Kader/Hayden Winslow (H-L) by forfeit

Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 6-1, 7-1; Whitehall: 2-5, 2-5.

NORTH WARREN 7, WARRENSBURG 0

(at North Warren, Wednesday)

Singles

No. 1 — Dante Buttino (NW) def. Joe Nissen, 10-3.

No. 2 — Jack Jennings (NW) def. Aj Moore, 11-9.

No. 3 — Tia Buttino (NW) def. Jack Putney, 10-1.

No. 4 — Jaden Maxwell (NW) def. Ben Terrell, 10-2.

No. 5 — Bella Swartz (NW) def. Andi Lareau, 10-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Carson Peet/Peyton Robbins (NW) def. Brendan Hotaling/Trace Mcgrath, 10-4.

No. 2 — Gracie Staunches/Nick Palmer (NW) def. Harrison Rafferty/Paul Mckenny, 10-0.

Records: North Warren: 6-1, 6-1; Warrensburg: 2-3, 2-3.

