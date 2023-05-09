The Queensbury boys tennis team swept a doubleheader with visiting Schuylerville on Tuesday to clinch its third straight and 21st overall Foothills Council title.

With the two 7-0 victories, the Spartans improved to 12-0 in the league and 14-0 overall.

QUEENSBURY 7, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

Singles

No. 1 — Skyler Allen (Q) def. Jason McCaughey, 8-0

No. 2 — Will Lamy (Q) def. Sam Renner, 8-0

No. 3 — Owen Young (Q) def. Joshua Ure, 8-0

No. 4 — Ian Rathbun (Q) def. Wilder Gamage, 8-0

No. 5 — Ryan Greenstein (Q) def. John Connor, 8-0

Doubles

No. 1 — Jack Murray/Gavin Hochsprung (Q) def. Sofia Miller/Natalie Tyler, 8-0

No. 2 — Max Anderson/Sean Donahue (Q) def. Reese Nettesheim/Fiona Longacker, 8-0

QUEENSBURY 7, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

Singles

No. 1 — Skyler Allen (Q) def. Jason McCaughey, 8-0

No. 2 — Will Lamy (Q) def. Sam Renner, 8-2

No. 3 — Owen Young (Q) def. Joshua Ure, 8-0

No. 4 — Ian Rathbun (Q) def. Wilder Gamage, 8-0

No. 5 — Ryan Greenstein (Q) def. Natalie Tyler, 8-0

Doubles

No. 1 — Jack Murray/Gavin Hochsprung (Q) def. Reese Nettesheim/Fiona Longacker, 8-0

No. 2 — Max Anderson/Sean Donahue (Q) def. Ashleigh Tanner/Sofia Miller, 8-0

Records: Queensbury 12-0, 14-0.

WHITEHALL 5, CORINTH 2

Singles

No. 1 — MJ Sprague (C) def. Troy Austin, 10-7

No. 2 — Tristan Foote (W) def. Alex Schiavi, 10-1

No. 3 — Allen Beaulieu (W) def. Duncan Peterson, 10-0

No. 4 — Cash Burgey (W) def. David Fye, 10-0

No. 5 — Kyle Lavin (W) def. Michael Oulacha, 10-1

Doubles

No. 1 — Gavin Kramer/Spencer Houghtby (WH) def. Jocelyn Newcomb/Chloe Hall, 10-4

No. 2 — Karissa Fullerton/Chloe Jasper (C) by forfeit.