ROUNDUP: Queensbury sweeps Schuylerville

QUEENSBURY 7, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

No. 1 — Skyler Allen (Q) def. Josh Ure, 8-0. No. 2 — Owen Young (Q) def. Grace Easley, 8-1. No. 3 — Will Lamy (Q) def. Sam Renner, 8-1. No. 4 — Dylan Stehle (Q) def. Chloe Bartholomew, 8-0. No. 5 — Liam Jones (Q) def. Natalie Resstano-stayes, 8-0.