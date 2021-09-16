 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Queensbury sweeps past Amsterdam
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Queensbury sweeps past Amsterdam

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 7, AMSTERDAM 0

(at Queensbury)

Singles

No. 1 — Lexy Murray (Q) def. Helen Flint, 6-0 6-0.

No. 2 — Natalie Dejohn (Q) def. Emma Johnson, 6-0 6-1.

No. 3 — Nicole Greenstein (Q) def. Amy Brittain, 6-2 6-0.

No. 4 — Annabelle Trowbridge (Q) def. Bittany Ferlazzo, 6-0 6-0.

No. 5 — Jocelyn Pepe (Q) def. Brooke Schaufelburg, 6-1 6-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Lindsay Pepe/Tessa Murray (Q) def. Makenna Colwill/Taylor Smith, 6-1 6-0.

No. 2 — Caroline Garrelts/Nicole Hogan (Q) def. Victoria Vidulich/Alexandra Forte, 6-0 6-1.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why are the Cowboys favored to win the divison?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News