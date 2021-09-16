ROUNDUP: Queensbury sweeps past Amsterdam

QUEENSBURY 7, AMSTERDAM 0
(at Queensbury)
Singles
No. 1 — Lexy Murray (Q) def. Helen Flint, 6-0 6-0.
No. 2 — Natalie Dejohn (Q) def. Emma Johnson, 6-0 6-1.
No. 3 — Nicole Greenstein (Q) def. Amy Brittain, 6-2 6-0.
No. 4 — Annabelle Trowbridge (Q) def. Bittany Ferlazzo, 6-0 6-0.
No. 5 — Jocelyn Pepe (Q) def. Brooke Schaufelburg, 6-1 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Lindsay Pepe/Tessa Murray (Q) def. Makenna Colwill/Taylor Smith, 6-1 6-0.
No. 2 — Caroline Garrelts/Nicole Hogan (Q) def. Victoria Vidulich/Alexandra Forte, 6-0 6-1.
