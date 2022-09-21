 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

ROUNDUP: Queensbury rolls past South High

  • 0

Queensbury defeated South Glens Falls 6-1 in Foothills Council girls tennis action Wednesday. The Spartans swept the singles matches and added a win by Maria Conway and Amy Winchell at No. 2 doubles.

Tori Young and Tessa Hogan teamed up for the Bulldogs' only win at No. 1 doubles.

QUEENSBURY 6, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 1

at South Glens Falls

Singles

No. 1 — Nicole Grenskin (Q) def. Emma Martens, 6-0,6-0

No. 2 — Lyndsey Pepe (Q) def. Peyton DiDio, 6-3,6-1

No. 3 — Tessa Murray (Q) def. Emma Potter, 6-0,6-0.

People are also reading…

No. 4 — Johanna Troelstra (Q) def. Emily Kamber, 6-2,6-3.

No. 5 — Lilly Trowbridge (Q) def. Hazel Crossman, 6-0,6-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Tori Young/Tessa Hogan (SGF) def. Miranda Affinito/Sedona Jones, 6-4,6-2.

No. 2 — Maria Conway/Amy Winchell (Q) def. Nora Kelleher/Morgan Potter, 6-0,6-1.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News