ROUNDUP: Queensbury rolls past South High

Queensbury defeated South Glens Falls 6-1 in Foothills Council girls tennis action Wednesday. The Spartans swept the singles matches and added a win by Maria Conway and Amy Winchell at No. 2 doubles.
Tori Young and Tessa Hogan teamed up for the Bulldogs' only win at No. 1 doubles.
QUEENSBURY 6, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 1
at South Glens Falls
Singles
No. 1 — Nicole Grenskin (Q) def. Emma Martens, 6-0,6-0
No. 2 — Lyndsey Pepe (Q) def. Peyton DiDio, 6-3,6-1
No. 3 — Tessa Murray (Q) def. Emma Potter, 6-0,6-0.
People are also reading…
No. 4 — Johanna Troelstra (Q) def. Emily Kamber, 6-2,6-3.
No. 5 — Lilly Trowbridge (Q) def. Hazel Crossman, 6-0,6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Tori Young/Tessa Hogan (SGF) def. Miranda Affinito/Sedona Jones, 6-4,6-2.
No. 2 — Maria Conway/Amy Winchell (Q) def. Nora Kelleher/Morgan Potter, 6-0,6-1.