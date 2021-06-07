ROUNDUP: Queensbury, H-L reach sectional title matches

QUEENSBURY 6, AVERILL PARK 1
(at Queensbury)
Singles
No. 1 — Skyler Allen (Q) def. Issac Joseph, 7-5, 6-0.
No. 2 — Kevin Milza (Q) def. Zach Ryan, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.
No. 3 — Will Lamy (Q) def. August Johnson, 6-4, 2-2.
No. 4 — Anthony Lafasciano (Q) def. Christian Romer, 6-3, 6-0.
No. 5 — Jon Osika (Q) def. Aidan Loucks, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Will Povie/Liam Jones (Q) def. Thomas Nero/Joey Richter, 6-4, 6-4.
No. 2 — Nate Bourgault/Kyle Millington (AP) def. Noah Crandall/Dylan Stehle, 7-5. 3-4.
Records: Queensbury: 12-0, 13-0.
Up next: Queensbury will take on Burnt Hills in the Class A final on Tuesday at Central Park in Schenectady at 4 p.m.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 6,
NORTH WARREN 1
(at Lake Luzerne)
Singles
No. 1 — Connor Moulton (H-L) def. Dante Buttino, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2 — Jack Jennings (NW) def. Dylan Smead, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 3 — Connor Hayes (H-L) def. Tia Buttino, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(7-1).
No. 4 — Isaiah Smead (H-L) def. Jaden Maxwell, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 5 — Katrin Schreiner (H-L) def. Bella Swartz, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Sean Frasier/Caeden Wilson (H-L) def. Carson Peet/Peyton Robbins, 7-5, 6-1.
No. 2 — Hayden Kader/Hayden Winslow (H-L) def. Gracie Staunches/Tanner Robbins, 6-3, 6-0.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 7-1, 9-1; North Warren: 7-1, 8-2.
Up next: H-L will take on Maple Hill in the Class C-D sectional final on Tuesday at Saratoga.
MAPLE HILL 4, LAKE GEORGE 3
(at Lake George)
Singles
No. 1 — Landon Flack (MH) def. Brian Dee, 6-2 ,6-7(2-7), 7-5.
No. 2 — Carson Bruening (LG) def. Logan Mcgarvey, 6-4, 6-3.
No. 3 — Christian Siletti (LG) def. Julian Delfavero, 6-4, 6-0.
No. 4 — Luke Hoffman (MH) def. Dylan Seale, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 5 — Luca Flach (MH) def. Tyler Cornelius, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Nate Sober/Shane Mcgarvey (MH) def. Cassie Wagemann/Everett Mclarty, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(7-5).
No. 2 — Zach Bruno/Aubrie Murphy (LG) def. Ryan Hourigan/Jeremiah Shoen, 6-4, 6-0.