ROUNDUP: Queensbury, Glens Falls, Lake George advance to Section II finals

The Queensbury, Glens Falls and Lake George boys tennis teams won their semifinal matches Tuesday.
All three play for Section II titles on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Queensbury takes on Burnt Hills in Class A, Glens Falls faces Ichabod Crane in Class B, and Lake George takes on Maple Hill in Class C-D.
QUEENSBURY 6, AVERILL PARK 1
Class A Semifinal at Queensbury
Singles
No. 1 — Skyler Allen (Q) def. Zach Ryan, 6-0 6-1.
No. 2 — Christian Romer (AP) def. Owen Young, Forfeit.
No. 3 — Will Lamy (Q) def. Cavan Hicks, 6-3 6-3.
No. 4 — Dylan Stehle (Q) def. Greg Effman, 4-6 7-5 10-6.
No. 5 — Liam Jones (Q) def. Thomas Nero, 6-3 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Noah Crandall/Ryan Greenstein (Q) def. Ryan Richter/Jason Strickland, 6-2 6-3.
No. 2 — Jack Murray/Jake Johnston (Q) def. Kyle Millington/Owen Perala, 6-4 3-6 6-3.
Records: Queensbury: 13-2.
GLENS FALLS 4, LA SALLE 3
(at Class B Semifinal at La Salle)
Singles
No. 1 — Austin Olson (L) def. Nick Westfall, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 — Geoffrey Olson (L) def. Julien Oswald, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 3 — Heath Borgos (GF) def. Dan Lovely, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
No. 4 — Vincent Westfall (GF) def. Jagger Granich, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 5 — Kevin Fritz (L) def. Nathan Di Fiore, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1 — Tim Motsiff/Ronan Westfall (GF) def. Nick Furier/Charles Wang, 6-4, 6-4.
No. 2 — Peyton Catarelli/Tucker Sokol (GF) def. Luke Beaulieu/Ryan Hourigan, 6-4, 6-4.
LAKE GEORGE 4, HADLEY-LUZERNE 3
Class C-D Semifinal at Lake Luzerne
Singles
No. 1 — Connor Moulton (HL) def. Christian Siletti, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 — Zach Bruno (LG) def. Caeden Wilson, 5-7, 6-4, 6-0.
No. 3 — Sean Frasier (HL) def. Danny Nichols, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 4 — Sam Knauf (LG) def. Katrin Schreiner, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.
No. 5 — Everett Mclarty (LG) def. Carolina Lott-Diamond, 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1 — Aubrie Murphy/Poe Tutu (LG) def. Hayden Kader/Elaina Starzec, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 — Matthew Harder/Jack Waterhouse (HL) def. Antonio Chiaravalle/Antonio Caldaroni, 7-5, 2-6, 6-2.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 10-2.
