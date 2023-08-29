The Queensbury girls tennis team opened the season with a 7-2 non-league victory over Ballston Spa.
QUEENSBURY 7, BALLSTON SPA 2
Singles
1. Isabella Kaldy (B) def. Nicole Greenstein, 6-2, 6-1
2. Kendall Winters (B) def. Tessa Murray, 6-2, 6-1
3. Flavia Brizzi (Q) def. Riley Winters, 6-0, 7-6 (8-6)
4. Lindsey Pepe (Q) def. Lauryn Lynch, 6-0, 6-0
5. Miranda Affinito (Q) def. Molly Kaatz, 6-3, 6-1
6. Johanna Troelstra (Q) def. Catherine Miller, 6-2, 6-1
Doubles
People are also reading…
1. Sedona Jones/Maria Conway (Q) def. Kate Fletcher/Alivia Wilt, 6-1, 6-2
2. Amy Winchell/Briana Guay (Q) def. Isabelle Sikoryak/Alessandra Layer, 6-0, 6-1
3. Lilly Trowbridge/Kate Trowbridge (Q) def. Grace Micare/Jillian Pembrook, 6-3, 6-2
Records: Queensbury 1-0, Ballston Spa 0-1.
COLONIE 4, HUDSON FALLS 3
Singles
1. Olivia Hoffman (C) over Maddie Sawyer, 6-1, 6-0
2. Emma Graves (C) over Mya Strong, 6-1, 6-2
3. Rachael Rose (C) over Emily Harrington, 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-5), 7-5
4. Danica Silva (C) over Kylie Suprenant, 6-1, 6-3
5. Alex Hogan (HF) over Emma Taylor,6-1, 7-5
Doubles
1. Maggie Traver/Caliegh Zahaba (HF) over Nguyet-Vien Le/Hannah Slater, 6-1, 6-2
2. Nora Felton/Gianna Balsamo (HF) over Maelynn Yang/Courtney Iveson, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1