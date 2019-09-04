QUEENSBURY 7, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Queensbury)
Singles
No. 1 — Meghan Chase (Q) def. Anna Liu, 6-0. 6-1.
No. 2 — Lexi Murray (Q) def. Julia Westfall, 6-0. 6-2.
No. 3 — Olivia Pryzbysz (Q) def. Margie Layden, 6-1. 6-3.
No. 4 — Annabelle Troubridge (Q) def. Kaylee Frank, 6-0. 6-1.
No. 5 — Julia Demboski (Q) def. Faith Stone, 6-0. 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Natalie Dejohn/Molly Gannon (Q) def. Mava Mattice/Mekenna Austin, 6-0. 6-0.
No. 2 — Katie Macecheron/Evanna Cerrone (Q) def. Lauren Well/Anne Fredrick, 6-0 6-1.
Records: Queensbury: 2-0, 2-2;
AMSTERDAM 4, HUDSON FALLS 3
(at Amsterdam)
Singles
No. 1 — Natalie Flint (A) def. Eliza Hogan, 6-3,6-2.
No. 2 — Helen Flint (A) def. Hailie Casey, 6-4,0-6,6-3.
No. 3 — Skye Krehbiel (Hf) def. Emily Yandik, 6-3,6-1.
No. 4 — Emily Brittain (A) def. Nina Daley, 6-2,7-5.
No. 5 — Maggie Palvin (Hf) def. Abby Peninger, 7-5,6-7(4-7),7-6(7-4).
Doubles
No. 1 — Emma Rose/Anna Baker (Hf) def. Emma Pierce/Niza Mendivil-frissia, 6-1,7-6(7-4).
No. 2 — Astrid Dimas/Lauren Mowrey (A) def. Sam Belden/Nadilee , 6-2,6-2.
Records: Amsterdam: 2-0, 2-0.
