{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 7, GLENS FALLS 0

(at Queensbury)

Singles

No. 1 — Meghan Chase (Q) def. Anna Liu, 6-0. 6-1.

No. 2 — Lexi Murray (Q) def. Julia Westfall, 6-0. 6-2.

No. 3 — Olivia Pryzbysz (Q) def. Margie Layden, 6-1. 6-3.

No. 4 — Annabelle Troubridge (Q) def. Kaylee Frank, 6-0. 6-1.

No. 5 — Julia Demboski (Q) def. Faith Stone, 6-0. 6-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Natalie Dejohn/Molly Gannon (Q) def. Mava Mattice/Mekenna Austin, 6-0. 6-0.

No. 2 — Katie Macecheron/Evanna Cerrone (Q) def. Lauren Well/Anne Fredrick, 6-0 6-1.

Records: Queensbury: 2-0, 2-2;

AMSTERDAM 4, HUDSON FALLS 3

(at Amsterdam)

Singles

No. 1 — Natalie Flint (A) def. Eliza Hogan, 6-3,6-2.

No. 2 — Helen Flint (A) def. Hailie Casey, 6-4,0-6,6-3.

No. 3 — Skye Krehbiel (Hf) def. Emily Yandik, 6-3,6-1.

No. 4 — Emily Brittain (A) def. Nina Daley, 6-2,7-5.

No. 5 — Maggie Palvin (Hf) def. Abby Peninger, 7-5,6-7(4-7),7-6(7-4).

Doubles

No. 1 — Emma Rose/Anna Baker (Hf) def. Emma Pierce/Niza Mendivil-frissia, 6-1,7-6(7-4).

No. 2 — Astrid Dimas/Lauren Mowrey (A) def. Sam Belden/Nadilee , 6-2,6-2.

Records: Amsterdam: 2-0, 2-0.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments