QUEENSBURY 7, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 0

(at Queensbury)

Singles

No. 1 — Meghan Chase (Q) def. Jess Sexton, 6-1, 4-6, 3-6.

No. 2 — Lexi Murray (Q) def. Molly Killeen, 6-1, 7-5.

No. 3 — Olivia Pryzbysz (Q) def. Kristen Wright, 7-6, 6-4.

No. 4 — Annable Troubridge (Q) def. Olivia Osakowicz, 6-2, 6-1.

No. 5 — Julia Demboski (Q) def. Grace Alhiem, 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Natalie DeJohn/Molly Gannon (Q) def. Jessica Frieberger/Anna Patel, 6-2, 6-1.

No. 2 — Evanna Cerrone/Lilly Buck (Q) def. Addy McDonough/Taylor Waldrom, 6-2, 6-4.

