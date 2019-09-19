QUEENSBURY 7, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 0
(at Queensbury)
Singles
No. 1 — Meghan Chase (Q) def. Jess Sexton, 6-1, 4-6, 3-6.
No. 2 — Lexi Murray (Q) def. Molly Killeen, 6-1, 7-5.
No. 3 — Olivia Pryzbysz (Q) def. Kristen Wright, 7-6, 6-4.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
No. 4 — Annable Troubridge (Q) def. Olivia Osakowicz, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 5 — Julia Demboski (Q) def. Grace Alhiem, 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Natalie DeJohn/Molly Gannon (Q) def. Jessica Frieberger/Anna Patel, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2 — Evanna Cerrone/Lilly Buck (Q) def. Addy McDonough/Taylor Waldrom, 6-2, 6-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.