QUEENSBURY 7, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 0
(Team Sectionals Round 1 at Queensbury)
Singles
No. 1 — Meghan Chase (Q) def. Jessica Sexton, 6-2. 6-1.
No. 2 — Lexi Murray (Q) def. Molly Killeen, 6-2. 6-1.
No. 3 — Olivia Pryzbysz (Q) def. Kristen Wright, 6-3. 6-2.
No. 4 — Annabelle Troubridge (Q) def. Olivia Osakomicz, 6-0. 6-0.
No. 5 — Julia Demboski (Q) def. Grace Alheim, 6-4. 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Natalie Dejohn/Molly Gannon (Q) def. Anna Patel/Adeline McDonough, 6-0. 6-1.
No. 2 — Evanna Cerrone/Katie McEachron (Q) def. Lila DeLuke/Malia Kirk, 6-1. 6-1.
Records: Queensbury: 13-2.
